Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City.

"The sensitivity is that of my patrons, my family and my staff," Stanley CampbelL, the CEO and owner of Martin Downs Country Club and Resort.

Campbell spoke with WPTV anchor Jay Cashmere via Zoom on Monday night, and indicated this was the second time the course was vandalized in the same spot. The latest incident made references to racism and religion on multiple levels.

Martin Downs Golf Club and Resort
Martin Downs Golf Club and Resort

The Sheriff's Office told Campbell there were multiple people involved. Campbell indicated his concern that this has escalated into a very serious situation and whoever is involved, it needs to be addressed immediately to help prevent this hatred from spreading.

"When these kinds of things escalate, it's important that parents talk to their children to at least get to them the importance and severity of the potential of this being documented as a hate crime."

Campbell, who purchasd the property in April 202 at an auction, is one of the few Black owners of a course in the United States.

If you have any information, call the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

