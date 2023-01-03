Rally car driver Ken Block killed in Utah snowmobile accident

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pro rally car driver Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Utah on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of the 55-year-old. Block was on a group outing, but was alone when the accident occurred around 2 p.m. local time on Monday.

Block, who lived in Park City, had previously posted photos of his trip on his Instagram page earlier in the day.

The sheriff's office responded to the accident scene, along with crews from Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," wrote the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office. "We thank all of our first responders for their continued service."

Block began his rally car career in 2005 and was named Rookie of the Year in his first season and went on to win five X Games medals.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," Block's team, Hoonigan Racing, posted on social media.

This story was originally published by KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New Florida law makes big strides in detecting hearing loss-inducing virus
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in...
Woman born on Christmas Day celebrated turning 102 this year
Crash closes US 1 in Sebastian

Latest News

Hit-run victim during vigil 'little groggy but he’s fighting'
Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path
Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Crash closes US 1 in Sebastian