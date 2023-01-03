Welfare check leads to discovery of dead body, homicide investigation

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check on Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 5600 block of Nespa Way, west of Delray Beach, at 10:20 a.m. for a welfare check.

After deputies got a master key and entered the apartment, they found a woman dead.

The condition of her body led deputies to believe she was the victim of a homicide, the sheriff's office said. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Authorities said no additional information about a suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives should call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Yesterday, deputies in Delray Beach discovered an adult female deceased in an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way. Cause of death appears to be homicide. No suspect information or motive at this time. If you have any info, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/orM54OWC21 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 3, 2023

