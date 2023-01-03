Welfare check leads to discovery of dead body, homicide investigation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check on Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 5600 block of Nespa Way, west of Delray Beach, at 10:20 a.m. for a welfare check.

After deputies got a master key and entered the apartment, they found a woman dead.

The condition of her body led deputies to believe she was the victim of a homicide, the sheriff's office said. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Authorities said no additional information about a suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives should call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

