Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast adds attractions

The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast in Jensen Beach is adding several new attractions.

"We're really busy year we installed three major new exhibits. We redid two of them," said Katie Makemson, the exhibit designer at the museum.

The museum did small updates to some areas and larger makeovers for others.

"We have the new fire station. We have the new WPTV newsroom. We have our new sensory room. We've also upgraded the Florida House that has blue blocks now instead of planks, and the dental exhibit now has a giant set of teeth," said Makemson.

Oversized Blue Building Blocks

"It's a great feature where kids can come together and problem solve and think of those different [engineering] issues and work together and make balls go this way and then change it and make balls go this way. It's a great thing for them to all work together," Makemson said.

Updated Dental Exhibit

Kids can lay on the child-sized patient dental chair as they imagine playing dentist, hygienist, or patient. There are oversized toothbrushes and teeth so kids can learn how to properly brush their teeth and floss.

The new dental exhibit fully opens at a ribbon cutting on Jan. 19 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sensory Room

Sometimes kids just need a moment. There is a new dark sensory room that has a bubble column filled with water that changes colors, mats that change color, and neon cube seating.

Sensory Friendly Day

On the second Sunday of each month, there is a sensory-friendly day from 10 a.m. to 11:30 (admission is free).

"We do run a sensory-friendly day once a month where they get to come with turned off the lights have turned off the cannons and the music's not as loud," said Makemson.

Wacky Wednesday Workshops

These craft projects are geared toward preschoolers (when school is in session) and are included in the price of admission. Projects include things like yard spaghetti and meatballs, peace sign craft, and clothespin airplanes. The classes are open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast is located at 1707 Northeast Indian River Drive in Jensen Beach. For more information, click here.

