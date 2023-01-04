Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County man is starting the New Year off right.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Frank Barone, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

RELATED: Vero Beach resident claims $2 million Florida Lottery ticket

Barone purchased his winning ticket from the Publix located at 16130 Jog Road in Delray Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.  However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Malachi...
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam
Martin County man charged with beating mother to death before New Year
Crash closes US 1 in Sebastian
Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over, deputies say

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens as the second round of votes are cast for the next...
Republicans continue struggle to elect new House speaker
Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast adds attractions
Damar Hamlin collapse leaves emotional impact on Palm Beach County coaches
Shoe print made of paint offers clue on who vandalized golf course in Palm City