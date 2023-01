Republicans continue struggle to elect new House speaker

A deadlocked chamber of lawmakers on Capitol Hill decided to adjourn just before 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday after six rounds of voting that failed to come to a resolution for a house speaker.

The House decided to adjourn for a few hours until 8 p.m. ET after Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to gain a majority of the vote during each of those rounds.

The House now has its hands tied, and lawmakers cannot continue with their work until a speaker has been elected.

After three failed attempts to pick a House speaker on Tuesday and two on Wednesday, the House remains without a speaker.

20 Republicans voted for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, with Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz voting present.

As for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, he held the support of his entire caucus.

Tuesday marked the first time in exactly 100 years that the House did not elect a speaker on the first ballot.

Kevin McCarthy, who has been the Republican leader, could not garner the 218 votes needed among his 222-member caucus to become speaker. In the first two rounds of balloting on Tuesday, McCarthy lost 19 votes. And on the third round of balloting, Jim Jordan got 20 votes. Jordan himself said he is not wanting to become speaker and has given his support to McCarthy as Jordan is likely to become the Judiciary Committee chair under a McCarthy speakership.

McCarthy also woke up to an important endorsement on Wednesday. Former President Donald Trump posted on social media that he continues to endorse McCarthy for the speaker role.

Trump's endorsement was not enough to sway members after the first two rounds of voting on Wednesday. Rep. Byron Donalds was nominated by anti-McCarthy Republicans as balloting will go at least a sixth round.

All 212 Democrats voted in favor of Hakeem Jeffries, who will assume the role of minority leader.

Electing a speaker is generally one of the first actions the House must do before organizing for the term. Once a speaker is elected, items such as committee chairs and agendas can be decided. Without a speaker, the House is unable to function.

The speaker of the House also falls just below the vice president on the presidential line of succession.

