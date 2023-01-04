Romanian man arrested for lying about sick child, soliciting donations

Caroline McGinley remembers seeing a guy playing a violin and begging for money at the TJ Maxx plaza in Royal Palm Beach.

"I noticed he had a sign. He had said he had a sick kid and he needed money and all that stuff," she said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office it was all a fraud.

In the probable cause affidavit, it states 22-year-old Giovani Radu, or "Johnny Violeta" as he likes to go by, is facing numerous charges including organized scheme to defraud, soliciting charitable donation under false pretense.

"I feel like he didn't have to lie about his kid being sick or even having a kid. I feel like people would have given him money," McGinley said.

The affidavit said on Dec. 23, the cops were called on Radu at the plaza. While trying to drive away in his Ford Explorer, he was stopped.

Deputies seized numerous items from Radu's vehicle. In his SUV were large sums of cash, eight signs asking for donations, luxury clothing from Prada, Gucci, Armani, and bank receipts for deposits, transfers, and balances indicating nearly $80,000 in cash deposits over the last year.

A records check revealed Radu, who is from Romania, is unlawfully in the U.S. The affidavit showed Radu confessed to not having any children whatsoever.

Dave, a shopper at the plaza, said it's all a shame.

"Especially if you claim you have children," he said. "There are so many other people who need money for real, so that is not a cool thing to do and it's definitely a crime."

The affidavit goes on to say that Radu admitted to making over a $100,000 a year on the scheme.

The FBI is now investigating investigating this case.

