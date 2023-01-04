Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Crash closes US 1 in Sebastian
Martin County man charged with beating mother to death before New Year
Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over, deputies say
This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Malachi...
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam

Latest News

The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940 million after Tuesday drawing
Shoe print made of paint offers clue on who vandalized golf course in Palm City
Former Bills player Butch Rolle overwhelmed by injury to Damar Hamlin
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing