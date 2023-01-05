6 people, including police officer, injured in 2 crashes in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
At least six people, including a West Palm Beach police officer, were injured in two separate crashes late Wednesday, authorities said.

The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scenes about 10:45 p.m.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV the first crash occurred when police tried to pull over a Crown Victoria at Eighth Street and Tamarind Avenue.

The driver, a man, along with a woman in the Crown Victoria, drove off and crashed into two police cars, and an officer was hit and dragged. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor leg injuries.

The Crown Victoria then caused another crash with two other vehicles — a van and a Kia Forte — near Division Avenue and 15th Street, which injured five people, Jachles said.

The two people in the Crown Victoria were taken to a nearby hospital. Jachles said they suffered critical injuries but are expected to survive.

Three other people injured in the Division Avenue wreck were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Jachles added.

No arrests have been made at this time.

West Palm Beach car fire.
