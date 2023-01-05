Apartment fire displaces residents in Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An apartment fire displaced residents Wednesday night in Belle Glade, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The blaze occurred at a two-story, 40-unit building just after 10 p.m. on Southwest Fifth Street.

Fire Rescue said flames and heavy smoke were coming from the second floor when they arrived at the scene.

The fire was extinguished at about 10:45 p.m.

A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross was called to assist residents who were displaced by the fire.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
West Palm Beach woman lives in car because she can’t afford to buy, rent
Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English...
‘Just keep trying.’: Great-grandmother earns master’s degree at 89
6 people, including police officer, injured in 2 crashes in West Palm Beach
Fort Pierce restaurant offering breathalyzer, Uber to impaired patrons

Latest News

FPL contractor electrocuted in South Florida
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Royal Palm Beach man wins $2 million Powerball prize
Substitute teacher arrested for soliciting girl, 15, for unlawful sexual conduct
Nonprofits sharing resources instead of competing