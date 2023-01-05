Bodies of 8 people found inside home in southern Utah

Police in Utah say eight bodies were found inside a home in the southern part of the state in the town of Enoch on Wednesday. According to investigators, all of the deceased appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

Officials said three adults and five minors were among those found dead inside the home. Police were dispatched to the house to perform a welfare check when they found multiple deceased individuals inside.

Police later released information, as KSTU reported, that all of the victims were members of one family. The circumstances surrounding why a welfare check was originally performed or whether police had any prior involvement with the family was not immediately clear as of Wednesday.

Enoch's City Manager Rob Dotson said, "This is not normal, this is not something that happens often at all, and in a small community in rural Utah. We're all family, so this affects everybody and everybody had some connection to the individuals and some connection to the family."

Police did not release the names and ages of the victims by late on Wednesday night.

KSTU reported that people who knew the family were shocked to hear of the deaths.

Tom Deville, a neighbor of the family, said, "I just feel terrible, they were just really nice people and I mean, it's going be one of those things that, who knows."

By Wednesday night, an active investigation was still ongoing.

The five bodies identified as minors in the investigation were said to have all been students at southern Utah's Iron County School District. Education authorities said crisis intervention experts would be at their school to assist fellow students, friends and staff who might need assistance in dealing with the deaths.

Iron County School District said in a statement, "We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed."

Officials reported that they did not believe there was a threat to the public or that any suspects were at large.

In a post to social media, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared his sadness saying, "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers."

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss and KSTU Staff in Salt Lake City, Utah, with minor additions from Scripps News.

