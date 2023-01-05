Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say

Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are second-degree felonies.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – A convenience store employee in Texas has been arrested for stealing lottery tickets from her place of work and cashing out the prize winnings, according to police.

The San Antonio Police Department said Mayra Rios, 37, is believed to have stolen more than $52,000 worth of lottery tickets and prize winnings.

In a video posted by San Antonio police, officials said Rios was caught when the store owner noticed he was missing bundles of lottery tickets. After reviewing surveillance video, the owner saw Rios activating the missing tickets, police said.

Police said the store owner confronted Rios about the tickets and she confessed to activating them.

Police said Rios stole about 30 bundles of tickets between October and December 2022, with each bundle containing about 25-30 tickets.

Rios was taken to the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday and charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are second-degree felonies.

According to jail records, Rios’ bond was set at $40,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Palm Beach woman lives in car because she can’t afford to buy, rent
Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English...
‘Just keep trying.’: Great-grandmother earns master’s degree at 89
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Royal Palm Beach man wins $2 million Powerball prize
Substitute teacher arrested for soliciting girl, 15, for unlawful sexual conduct

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The...
Federal Trade Commission proposes rule that would ban noncompete clauses
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
FILE - This Oct. 17, 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio...
Mexico arrests a son of ‘El Chapo’ ahead of Biden visit