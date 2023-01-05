Royal Palm Beach man wins $2 million Powerball prize

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 59-year-old Palm Beach County man recently claimed a big prize playing Powerball.

Officials said Clairmond Francois claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Florida Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1.

MORE NEWS: Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Francois purchased his jackpot-winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie grocery store located at 7915 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a bonus commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $325 million jackpot.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
West Palm Beach woman lives in car because she can’t afford to buy, rent
Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English...
‘Just keep trying.’: Great-grandmother earns master’s degree at 89
6 people, including police officer, injured in 2 crashes in West Palm Beach
Fort Pierce restaurant offering breathalyzer, Uber to impaired patrons

Latest News

Substitute teacher arrested for soliciting girl, 15, for unlawful sexual conduct
Nonprofits sharing resources instead of competing
Students start classes at brand new Jensen Beach Elementary School
Damar Hamlin incident has parents reconsidering children's contact sports