Royal Palm Beach man wins $2 million Powerball prize

A 59-year-old Palm Beach County man recently claimed a big prize playing Powerball.

Officials said Clairmond Francois claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Florida Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1.

Clairmond Francois of #RoyalPalmBeach knows how to put the $2 million-dollar WIN In Winn-Dixie! He bought a POWERBALL with Power Play ticket and won $2 million dollars! Welcome to the Millionaire’s Club, Mr. Francois! 👉https://t.co/6NHZmtCN41 pic.twitter.com/MmciVR9llf — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) January 5, 2023

Francois purchased his jackpot-winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie grocery store located at 7915 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a bonus commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $325 million jackpot.

