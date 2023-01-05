Second giraffe born in four days at Lion Country Safari

Two giraffes have been born at Lion Country Safari over four days — the first calves born in the animal park since 2018.

On Saturday, a 161-pound, 6-foot-1 male was born. Kianga, which means sunshine in Swahili, is the first offspring from 9-year-old Ashleigh.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, a 150-pound, 5-10-inch male was born in front of visitors who witnessed the calf's birth from their vehicles. The mother is 18-year-old Ayanna. The calf is named Kandoro, which means sweet potato in Swahili,

Both calves are bonding with their moms in adjacent maternity areas and are visible to guests from the road in the last section of the safari.

There are 18 giraffes at Lion Country Safari, one of the largest herds in the country. Lion Country Safari is Florida’s largest drive-through safari.

Giraffes reproduce year-round, with females giving birth to a single large calf after a gestation of approximately 15 months. Females give birth standing up and calves are usually able to stand and run within a few hours following birth.

Scripps Only Content 2023