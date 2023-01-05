Substitute teacher arrested for soliciting girl, 15, for unlawful sexual conduct

A substitute teacher at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington is under arrest after police said she tried to get a 15-year-old girl to "engage in sexual activity" with the teacher's boyfriend on Christmas.

Evelyn Hayes, 50, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday.

According to Hayes' arrest report, the teen alerted West Palm Beach police on Dec. 24 that Hayes had been making arrangements for the 15-year-old to sleep at the home of Hayes' boyfriend, Thomas Hicklin, 50, and "engage in sexual activity on Christmas night."

Police said Hayes told the victim in November to text Hicklin to help him build an online dating website.

The teen said she would text Hicklin "often" and "they would have normal conversations, mostly about the website," the arrest report stated.

Hayes eventually told the teen she was going to send her to Hicklin's house on Christmas "because she needed alone time," according to the report.

On Dec. 18, Hicklin texted the victim, saying he wanted her to come to his home on Christmas.

"Hicklin offered to buy the Victim bras and underwear for Christmas gifts," the police report said.

Investigators said the teen on Dec. 24 went through Hayes' phone and uncovered text messages between the teacher and Hicklin.

"They were discussing the Victim going to Hicklins residence on Christmas and engaging in sexual acts with the Defendant," the arrest report stated.

After reading the text messages, the teen alerted West Palm Beach police, authorities said.

According to Hayes' arrest report, police questioned her later on Dec. 24 and she confirmed the text messages were between she and Hicklin.

"The defendant confirmed that the Victim was going to sleep over at Hicklin's house on Christmas night," the arrest report said.

However, Hayes told police she was "bluffing him" about the sexual activity, adding that "he lured her in," referring to the teen, and saying Hicklin "expressed interest in young girls."

On Dec. 26, West Palm Beach police initiated an undercover phone call between the teen and Hicklin.

In the call, police said the victim told Hicklin she was only 15, to which he replied, "for me you look 23, you look like a grown woman."

According to the arrest report, Hayes "made arrangements for Hicklin to come pick up the victim from her home in the city of West Palm Beach, and bring her back to his house with intent of engaging in sexual activity with the juvenile."

Hicklin was arrested on Dec. 27 on a charge of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer. He bonded out of jail two days later.

Hayes was arrested at her West Palm Beach home on Tuesday on charges of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

In court on Wednesday, a judge set Hayes' bond at $28,000, and ordered her to have no contact with the victim, Hicklin, or anyone under the age of 18, and to not use any devices capable of texting.

In a letter to parents and staff members on Wednesday, officials at Palm Beach Central High School said Hayes was a substitute teacher at the school and was arrested off-campus.

"While details cannot be disclosed on this ongoing investigation, the allegations do not involve crimes that occurred on School District property," the letter said. "Ms. Hayes will not return to our school or any District classroom."

The letter added that while this is believed to be an isolated incident, anyone with additional information should call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561- 822-1900.

