Three cars involved in crash, fire

Three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in a fire along Division Avenue and 15th Street in West Palm Beach late Wednesday.

The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m.

The area is between North Australian Road and US 1, and north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Fifteenth Street was blocked off in the area.

West Palm Beach car fire.

The is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.

Scripps Only Content 2023