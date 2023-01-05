Three cars involved in crash, fire
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in a fire along Division Avenue and 15th Street in West Palm Beach late Wednesday.
The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m.
The area is between North Australian Road and US 1, and north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
Fifteenth Street was blocked off in the area.
The is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.
Scripps Only Content 2023