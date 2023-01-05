Two people injured in three-car crash, fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Two people were injured in a three-car crash that resulted in a fire along Douglass Avenue and 15th Street in West Palm Beach late Wednesday.

The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m.

Both of the victims were in the same car and were taken to a nearby hospital, according to West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles.

The area is between North Australian Road and US 1, and north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

The intersection at 15th and Douglass, which is west of Division Street, was still closed in all directions as of 1:15 a.m.

West Palm Beach car fire.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

