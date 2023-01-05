Two suspects, police officer hospitalized after two crashes

Two suspects and a West Palm Beach police officer were hospitalized after two crashes, including the first one that involved two police cars, police said early Thursday.

The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scenes around 10:45 p.m.

The first crash occurred when police tried to pull over a Crown Victoria on Eighth Street and Tamarind Avenue, police spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV. A man and woman in the car drove off and crashed into two police cars with an officer on foot hit and dragged. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor leg injuries.

The Crown Victoria then caused another crash with two other cars near Division Avenue & 15th Street, Jachles said.

The two suspects were taken to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.

Jachles said an unspecified number of people in the other two cars were injured.

The area is between North Australian Road and US 1, and north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

The intersection at 15th and Division was still closed in all directions as of 1:15 a.m.

