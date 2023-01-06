Debris fire damages 2 homes, 2 cars in Lantana

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities are investigating after a large pile of debris filled with combustible materials ignited between two homes Friday morning.

The fire was reported at around 10:25 a.m. at a home along Date Palm Drive in Lantana.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to a large column of black smoke.

Investigators said the blaze that ignited between the two houses damaged both homes and two cars.

Fire damages two homes and two cars in Lantana on Jan. 6, 2023.
Fire damages two homes and two cars in Lantana on Jan. 6, 2023.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish the flames in about 30 minutes.

Everyone inside both residences were able to evacuate safely.

No injuries reported.

The Red Cross was notified to assist with those who have been affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English...
‘Just keep trying.’: Great-grandmother earns master’s degree at 89
Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Royal Palm Beach man wins $2 million Powerball prize
Substitute teacher arrested for soliciting girl, 15, for unlawful sexual conduct
West Palm Beach woman lives in car because she can’t afford to buy, rent

Latest News

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing scratch-off game
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in...
Vaping on campus still a concern for schools in Palm Beach County
Felon wanted in Indian River County arrested at Las Vegas airport
Police investigate a shooting behind The Licking restaurant that left multiple people injured,...
Multiple people injured in shooting during French Montana music video session