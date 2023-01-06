Eastbound traffic of bridge in Jupiter reopens after repairs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
A portion of Donald Ross Bascule Bridge located in Jupiter reopened to traffic Friday night after crews worked to make repairs a few hours. Openings for boaters remain suspended indefinitely, according to Palm Beach County officials.

Eastbound traffic on the bridge was closed after experiencing a malfunction.

The county said the problem left the bridge locked in the "span open" position, making it inoperable for vehicles traveling eastbound. Westbound traffic was still open.

Palm Beach County Road and Bridge crews worked Friday to correct the issue.

A detour was set up through Prosperity Farms Road, PGA Boulevard and Ellison Wilson Road during the closure.

