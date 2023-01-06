Man injured by reckless driver in West Palm Beach multi-car crash unable to work

Craig Coleman said he was driving home from Port St. Lucie for work and was on the phone for about five minutes right before the crash occurred.

"I tell her I'm going to be home in two minutes, and I hung up the phone," he said.

The next thing he knew, his car was hit.

"I could feel the vehicle swirling around, swirling around, swirling around until it came to a stop," Coleman said.

Police said Wednesday night around10:45, Coleman and another car were T-boned at the intersection of Division and 15th Street.

"All I know is that as I was about to go through the light, I caught a glimpse of something coming in the corner in the peripheral view," he said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said 40-year-old Willie Brown ran a stop sign in his Crown Victoria and collided with Coleman's work van and a Kia Forte.

The collision was the second incident of the night with Brown.

The department said officers first tried to pull Brown over during a traffic stop for driving with no headlights at Eighth Street and Tamarind Avenue. Also, inside the car was a 39-year-old passenger. Instead of completely stopping, police said Brown took off.

"He struck two cars. One was unoccupied, because that officer was out on foot, the other one was occupied and he rammed it a second time, struck and dragged that police officer that was out on foot and then took off," Mike Jachels with the West Palm Beach Police Department said.

Coleman said he's pretty banged up and it's tough to move, even breath. He said it's obvious Brown wasn't thinking straight.

"Never destroy your entire life for three seconds. If he had just stopped, took a ticket from the police or spent 21 days without no driver's license or no insured vehicle, it could not have been as worse as it is now," he said.

Currently, Willie Brown and the passenger are at St. Mary's hospital in serious condition.

Coleman said he'll be out of work for a while.

