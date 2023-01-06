Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing scratch-off game
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A woman in St. Lucie County is starting the new year with a much bigger bank account.
Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game.
Argueta chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
Argueta purchased her winning ticket from PSL Discount Beverage, located at 3961 Southwest Port St. Lucie Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,051,370.
