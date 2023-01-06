Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman in St. Lucie County is starting the new year with a much bigger bank account.

Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game.

Argueta chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Argueta purchased her winning ticket from PSL Discount Beverage, located at 3961 Southwest Port St. Lucie Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,051,370.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English...
‘Just keep trying.’: Great-grandmother earns master’s degree at 89
Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Royal Palm Beach man wins $2 million Powerball prize
Substitute teacher arrested for soliciting girl, 15, for unlawful sexual conduct
West Palm Beach woman lives in car because she can’t afford to buy, rent

Latest News

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing scratch-off game
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in...
Vaping on campus still a concern for schools in Palm Beach County
Felon wanted in Indian River County arrested at Las Vegas airport
Police investigate a shooting behind The Licking restaurant that left multiple people injured,...
Multiple people injured in shooting during French Montana music video session