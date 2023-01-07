4-foot boa constrictor found in luggage at Tampa airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Security screeners at the Tampa International Airport made a slithery surprise inside a passenger's luggage, the Transportation Security Agency said Friday.

A 4-foot boa constrictor was found inside a carry-on bag after it was passed through an X-ray machine at the airport.

A post on the TSA's Instagram page showed the reptile coiled up next to other items including what appeared to be a laptop.

"Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn't find this hyssssssterical!" the post said.

This isn't the first time a snake has been found inside luggage being screened at a Florida airport.

A python was found hidden inside an external computer hard drive at the Miami International Airport in 2018.

Also, a dog was discovered inside a backpack that was sent through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin last month.

The TSA reminds travelers that all pets should be brought to the security checkpoint in a hand-held travel carrier and removed just prior to the beginning of the screening process.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing scratch-off game
Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English...
‘Just keep trying.’: Great-grandmother earns master’s degree at 89
DeSantis activates Florida National Guard amid influx of migrants
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

Latest News

Florida St. defeats Georgia Tech 75-64
Teen injured after shooting at Florida high school
Divers search for boater after vessel flips on Lake Osborne
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach