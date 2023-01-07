Divers search for boater after vessel flips on Lake Osborne

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rescue crews searched for the driver of a boat that overturned Saturday morning on Lake Osborne, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The vessel flipped on the lake, which is located near Lake Worth Beach, just after 11 a.m.

Divers with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit searched for the operator of the boat near John Prince Park Campground.

Divers were searching for the operator of a boat that flipped over on Lake Osborne near Lake Worth Beach on Jan. 7, 2023.

Authorities with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they used rescue swimmers, a paddleboard and multiple divers to search of the area.

Video recorded at the scene showed a heavy law enforcement presence along the shores of the lake with crime scene tape posted.

Fire Rescue said several Good Samaritans helped in the search, including one man who offered divers the use of his boat.

Officials said this assistance allowed their divers to get to the search area quickly.

At about 12:20 p.m., fire rescue said the situation turned into a "recovery operation" and was turned over to the sheriff's office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

