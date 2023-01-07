Teen injured after shooting at Florida high school

One teenager was injured Friday night after a shooting at a high school in central Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting at Wekiva High School near Apopka was not an active shooter incident.

One teen was shot and taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Officials said the school campus is now safe and deputies are actively looking for the shooter or shooters.

There was a basketball game at the school earlier Friday evening. However, it is not known if it was connected to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

