Teen injured after shooting at Florida high school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One teenager was injured Friday night after a shooting at a high school in central Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting at Wekiva High School near Apopka was not an active shooter incident.

One teen was shot and taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Officials said the school campus is now safe and deputies are actively looking for the shooter or shooters.

There was a basketball game at the school earlier Friday evening. However, it is not known if it was connected to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing scratch-off game
Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English...
‘Just keep trying.’: Great-grandmother earns master’s degree at 89
DeSantis activates Florida National Guard amid influx of migrants
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

Latest News

Florida St. defeats Georgia Tech 75-64
4-foot boa constrictor found in luggage at Tampa airport
Divers search for boater after vessel flips on Lake Osborne
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach