Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach

A fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.

The early-morning fire occurred at about 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Zorno Way.

The home was destroyed by the blaze.

A townhouse was destroyed and its three occupants displaced by an early-morning fire in the 2600 block of Zorno Way in Delray Beach. Eleven DBFR units responded to fight the 3 a.m fire, the cause of which will be determined by DBFR investigators. pic.twitter.com/CKTqakfTin — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) January 7, 2023

Delray Beach Fire Rescue investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

No other details were immediately available.

