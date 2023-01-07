Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.

The early-morning fire occurred at about 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Zorno Way.

The home was destroyed by the blaze.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

No other details were immediately available.

