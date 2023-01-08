Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name.

Rescue crews searched the lake, located near Lake Worth Beach, much of Saturday after the vessel crashed.

Members of the sheriff's office were back out on the lake early Sunday morning and were able to retrieve the body at about 11 a.m.

No other people were aboard the boat when the crash occurred.

Officials said it's unclear how the vessel flipped over.

