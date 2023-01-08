Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday.
The person's body was discovered near the Village Of Boca Barwood.
The death was not a result of a homicide, sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday.
Investigators said it could take a while before they are able to identify the body.
