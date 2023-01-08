Crash on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach blocks 4 lanes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
There are heavy northbound delays on Interstate 95 in central Palm Beach County after a crash Sunday morning.

The wreck was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near the Sixth Avenue South exit in Lake Worth Beach.

There were four right lanes blocked at 11 a.m.

Traffic delays stretch back to Lantana.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

Stay with NewsChannel 5 and WPTV.com for updates.

