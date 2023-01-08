Delray Beach man's body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials said Sunday they recovered the body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday.

The body of Roger DeCapito, 28, of Delray Beach was retrieved at about 10 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Arielle Callender said.

Rescue crews searched the lake, located near Lake Worth Beach, much of Saturday after the vessel crashed, but did not locate the body until a day later.

The body was recovered by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office dive teams.

DeCapito's boat was traveling at a high rate of speed and flipped several times, ejecting him from the vessel, according to FWC.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Mr. DeCapito during this difficult time," Callender said in a written statement. "This is an active investigation."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Boater missing after vessel flips over on Lake Osborne
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’
Teen injured after shooting at Florida high school

Latest News

'Eight Is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
Woman dies after thrown from horse at Florida rodeo
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach