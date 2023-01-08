Delray Beach man's body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over

Officials said Sunday they recovered the body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday.

The body of Roger DeCapito, 28, of Delray Beach was retrieved at about 10 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Arielle Callender said.

Rescue crews searched the lake, located near Lake Worth Beach, much of Saturday after the vessel crashed, but did not locate the body until a day later.

UPDATE: @PBCountySheriff has confirmed the missing boater from yesterday’s accident at Lake Osborne has been located and pulled from the water. They say the boater was a male, in his mid 20s. We are told the medical examiner is now arriving to the scene. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/OYT3jUoWuZ — Briana Nespral (@BrianaNespral) January 8, 2023

The body was recovered by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office dive teams.

DeCapito's boat was traveling at a high rate of speed and flipped several times, ejecting him from the vessel, according to FWC.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Mr. DeCapito during this difficult time," Callender said in a written statement. "This is an active investigation."

No one else was aboard the boat when it crashed.

