Victim airlifted to hospital after boat crash in South Bay

Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat crashed Sunday morning in South Bay, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at about 7:50 a.m. just west of the South Bay Boat Ramp.

Officials said when rescue crews arrived that an injured person was being brought to the boat ramp by a Good Samaritan in another vessel that witnessed the crash.

That victim was airlifted by Trauma Hawk to a hospital.

While this was happening, fire rescue officials said that the boat that crashed arrived at the ramp.

A second person was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Fire Rescue said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the cause of the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

