Woman dies after thrown from horse at Florida rodeo

Jan. 8, 2023
A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.

The 56-year-old woman had just finished competing in a barrel race at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday when she was thrown from the galloping horse on an exit ramp and struck a pole, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in an email.

The woman later died at a local hospital. Her identity was not immediately released, but the sheriff's office said she is from out of state.

The Baker competition was part of the National Barrel Horse Association tour of rodeos around the country, according to the event's website.

