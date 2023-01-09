33-year-old man fatally shot at West Palm Beach condo

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Detectives in West Palm Beach are investigating the first homicide of the new year.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Monday at the Presidential Golfview condominiums located in the 2000 block of North Congress Avenue.

Police said the victim is a 33-year-old man, but his family is invoking Marcy's Law to protect his identity.

Family members told WPTV that the man was at the complex to visit his mother.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles outlines the investigation into a homicide at the Presidential Golfview Condos on Jan. 9, 2023.

"When our units got there, they found that there was a man, a 33-year-old man, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "Right now the investigation is very active and our detectives are looking for any witnesses, anybody that knows anything or may have information about the case."

West Palm Beach had 18 homicides in 2022, which was down from the 27 killings that occurred in 2018.

