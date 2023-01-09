Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes

Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 4900 block of Pineaire Lane near West Palm Beach shortly after 2 a.m. after a vehicle had crashed into some bushes.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead inside the vehicle, possibly from a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are now investigating the incident.

An autopsy will be performed to determine exactly how the man died.

No other information has been released.

