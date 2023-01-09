Person killed following motorcycle crash near Palm Springs

One person was killed Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The wreck occurred at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tenth Avenue N and Rudolf Road.

Fire rescue officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

One person was killed following a motorcycle crash near Palm Springs, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2022.

The crash caused eastbound Tenth Avenue N to be shut down at Congress Avenue and westbound at Florida Mango Road.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2023