Police investigation at West Palm Beach condominium complex

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Multiple West Palm Beach police officers responded to a condominium complex early Monday morning and blocked off part of the area with yellow crime scene tape.

The investigation took place at the Presidential Golfview condominiums, located in the 2000 block of North Congress Avenue.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene saw at least four to five police cruisers at the complex, along with several investigators.

The West Palm Beach Police Department has not confirmed any details of the incident.

