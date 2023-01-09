Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce

A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars.

Fort Pierce police arrested 56-year-old Walter Montgomery on the 2500 block of U.S. 1 on Sunday, thanks to tips from followers on social media.

Port St. Lucie police said Montgomery is responsible for two crimes that occurred Saturday night.

According to authorities, at 9 p.m. he approached a mother and her two young children as they exited the CVS in the 9800 block of U.S. 1 in Port St. Lucie. Police said Montgomery jabbed the mother with his hand and threatened to shoot her before he snatched her purse and took off. An hour later, he entered the Mobil gas station in the 1000 block of Port St. Lucie Boulevard and held the clerk at knifepoint, stealing $1,400 from the cash register.

Montgomery is being charged with two counts of robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, petit theft, and grand theft.

He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

