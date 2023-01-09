Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail after driving onto golf course

A plea deal was reached Monday in the case of an Indian River County woman who led deputies on a chase through a golf course.

Video of the chaotic scene, which occurred in December 2021, was recorded on a deputy's dash camera.

Jodi Ann Harvey, 61, broke through a gate in the Grand Harbor community and drove onto a golf course, causing players to dodge her vehicle to avoid being hit.

Watch the chase below:

Arrest made after chase through golf course in Indian River County

Harvey told the arresting deputies she was under the influence of drugs at the time.

She was sentenced Monday to six months in jail and two years probation on DUI and other charges. Her license was also suspended.

Jodi Ann Harvey was in court on Jan. 9, 2023, to face the charges.

