Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail after driving onto golf course

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A plea deal was reached Monday in the case of an Indian River County woman who led deputies on a chase through a golf course.

Video of the chaotic scene, which occurred in December 2021, was recorded on a deputy's dash camera.

Jodi Ann Harvey, 61, broke through a gate in the Grand Harbor community and drove onto a golf course, causing players to dodge her vehicle to avoid being hit.

Watch the chase below:

Arrest made after chase through golf course in Indian River County

Harvey told the arresting deputies she was under the influence of drugs at the time.

She was sentenced Monday to six months in jail and two years probation on DUI and other charges. Her license was also suspended.

Jodi Ann Harvey was in court on Jan. 9, 2023, to face the charges.
Jodi Ann Harvey was in court on Jan. 9, 2023, to face the charges.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Delray Beach man’s body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’

Latest News

Migrant repatriations continue as Florida steps up patrols
Group collects 40,000 pounds of trash at beaches in 2022
Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes