Forgetting things? Highland Beach man, 85, invents app for that

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

When you live life on the go, it doesn't take too much to forget things.

Fortunately, there's an app for that — available thanks to a local 83-year-old man, Bob Firtel, who lives in Highland Beach near Boca Raton.

With no tech or app experience, the first-time inventor decided to create the "Don't Forget App" after he constantly left his phone in the car.

The app allows you to create customized verbal reminders and uses Blutooth technology to alert you each time you get out of the car.

"Don't forget your baby, don't forget your dog, don't forget your cellphone, and other things you can say, don't forget to pick up your prescription," Fertel said.

He says the app isn't just for common items like your wallet and keys, but it can be used to help save lives.

It is available on all smartphones through app stores.

Firtel says he also is working on a similar service that can be used inside your home.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Delray Beach man’s body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over
Amazon is introducing a Ring camera for your car.
Amazon launching Ring car camera for vehicles
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’