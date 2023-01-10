Hit-and-run victim at vigil in Boynton Beach out of ICU

The 70-year-old activist hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach is out of the intensive care unit at Delray Medical Center and is still receiving treatment there.

Bishop Bernard Wright "is making progress," Andrew Lofholm, who is communications and community relations manager for Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network, said. "There is still a long road to go in his recovery."

On Dec. 26, Wright was attending a vigil on the one-year anniversary of the death of Stanley Davis III, a teenager killed in a dirt bike crash. He had just finished a Facebook Live and was crossing Federal Highway when he was struck by a white Camaro traveling at excessive speed

The car has been found but police are still searching for the hit-and-run suspect.

Family members have urged the driver to come forward.

“We’re appreciative of all prayers from the community," Jannerral Wright, daughter of Bernard Wright, said in a statement relayed to Tenet. "Bernard is eager to get back to doing what he does best, advocating for the city of the Boynton Beach."

