Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An 85-year-old pedestrian struck by a car Saturday in Lake Worth Beach died from his injuries Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 2:25 p.m., Pascual Martin Diego of Lake Worth was standing on the sidewalk at the northwest corner of Sixth Avenue South and Wright Drive. A 2016 RAV4 driven by Flilip Nawra, 56, of Lake Worth entered the intersection as the pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk and into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle's front passenger corner struck him and he fell to the ground.

Diego was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach out of precaution due to his age where he remained and succumbed to his injuries two days later, PBSO said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Delray Beach man’s body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’

Latest News

Florida's Tim Tebow signals a touchdown after David Nelson scored in the fourth quarter of the...
Tim Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Delray Beach doctor sentenced to 20 years in sober home fraud
New recommendations to treat extreme cases of childhood obesity
Florida Democrats list 2023 goals despite weakened strength