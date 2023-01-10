Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while walking dog

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detectives with the Boca Raton Police Department are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Saturday.

Police said the victim was walking his dog along the 2800 block of Spanish River Road, when two men drove up in a newer-model blue Ford Mustang.

The suspects got out, held the victim at gunpoint and robbed him of his watch, worth $25,000. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The pair of thieves were described as two average-build men wearing sunglasses and hooded sweatshirts. They fled the scene, heading eastbound on Sevilla Drive.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is urged to call Detective George Reilly at 561-544-8660.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Delray Beach man’s body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over
Amazon is introducing a Ring camera for your car.
Amazon launching Ring car camera for vehicles
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’

Latest News

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scrambles away from Oklahoma defensive lineman...
Seminoles cap off 10-win season with No. 11 finish in final AP poll
Singer Flo Rida a gestures during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern...
Flo Rida sues Boca Raton-based energy drink maker
Hit-and-run victim at vigil in Boynton Beach out of ICU
Forgetting things? Highland Beach man, 83, invents app for that