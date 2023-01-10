Riviera Beach girl, 11, missing, endangered

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An 11-year girl from Riviera Beach has been missing since Thursday, the Palm Beach Schools Police Department said.

Jaliyah Williams was last seen at her bus stop at the southeast corner of East 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.

She is listed as endangered "due to her age only," according to the school district.

Jaliyah Williams, who is 125 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair word in braids, was last seen wearing a polo shirt with arrow 87 on it, khaki shorts with pink, gray and white Nike shoes. She was carrying a pink Nike backpack.

She may be in the North Palm Beach or Palm Beach Gardens area, the school district said.

Contact Lt. M. Lopez at 561-434-8700 or Crimestoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Delray Beach man’s body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over
Amazon is introducing a Ring camera for your car.
Amazon launching Ring car camera for vehicles
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win second consecutive national championship
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later
Florida's Tim Tebow signals a touchdown after David Nelson scored in the fourth quarter of the...
Tim Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame