Seminoles cap off 10-win season with No. 11 finish in final AP poll

Florida State has finished in the final Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since the 2016 season.

The Seminoles (10-3) are ranked No. 11 in the final poll released Tuesday morning, hours after top-ranked Georgia embarrassed No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game to win consecutive national titles.

Florida State ended its season on a six-game winning streak, defeating Oklahoma 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl for its first 10-win season since 2016 and first winning record in five years.

Florida State's strong finish, coupled with Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, helped Florida State finish as the highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.

Final Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Ranking Team Record Previous Ranking No. 1 Georgia 15-0 No. 1 No. 2 TCU 13-2 No. 3 No. 3 Michigan 13-1 No. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 11-2 No. 4 No. 5 Alabama 11-2 No. 5 No. 6 Tennessee 11-2 No. 6 No. 7 Penn State 11-2 No. 9 No. 8 Washington 11-2 No. 12 No. 9 Tulane 12-2 No. 14 No. 10 Utah 10-4 No. 7 No. 11 Florida State 10-3 No. 13 No. 12 Southern California 11-3 No. 8 No. 13 Clemson 11-3 No. 10 No. 14 Kansas State 10-4 No. 11 No. 15 Oregon 10-3 No. 15 No. 16 LSU 10-4 No. 16 No. 17 Oregon State 10-3 No. 17 No. 18 Notre Dame 9-4 No. 19 No. 19 Troy 12-2 No. 23 No. 20 Mississippi State 9-4 No. 24 No. 21 UCLA 9-4 No. 18 No. 22 Pittsburgh 9-4 - No. 23 South Carolina 8-5 No. 20 No. 24 Fresno State 10-4 - No. 25 Texas 8-5 No. 21

The Seminoles could be ranked even higher when the 2023 preseason poll is released in August. They return almost all of their key contributors on both sides of the football, including quarterback Jordan Travis, who hails from West Palm Beach, and defensive end Jared Verse, who was projected to be a first-round draft pick.

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse prepares to rush the passer against Syracuse during the first half Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y.

Georgia, coached by former Florida State graduate assistant Kirby Smart, became the first team to finish No. 1 in consecutive seasons since Alabama did it in 2011 and 2012.

Despite the blowout loss, TCU finished second in the final AP rankings, ahead of No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State. TCU handed Michigan its lone defeat of the season – a 51-45 loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 5 Alabama, which lost to Tennessee earlier in the season, won its final four games and finished one spot ahead of the Volunteers.

Penn State, Washington, Tulane and Utah rounded out the top 10.

The Southeastern Conference finished with six teams in the top 25. LSU is No. 16, Mississippi State is No. 20 and South Carolina is No. 23.

Six Pacific 12 Conference teams also finished in the top 25 – tied with the SEC for the most of any Power 5 league. The others are No. 12 Southern California, No. 15 Oregon, No. 17 Oregon State and No. 21 UCLA.

Outside of TCU, three other Big 12 Conference teams finished in the rankings. Kansas State is No. 14 and Texas is No. 25.

No. 22 Pittsburgh was the only other ACC team to finish in the top 25.

