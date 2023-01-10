Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies

An Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach died Monday, his family said.

Carlos Molina, 62, of Broward County, died at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital from respiratory failure, his daughter Carla told WPTV. He was airlifted from Delray Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns.

While driving an Uber on Oct. 25, Molina and his two passengers were injured when a tanker truck, driven by Edward Aaron Michael Vazquez, crashed in the northbound lanes near the Atlantic Avenue, causing a major fire.

His passengers were Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend Su Hninyi. They also were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami with burns but later released. Two other people also were injured.

In the crash, a car driven by Robert Michael Hall veered out of its lane and struck the right side of the fuel tanker, causing it to overturn. The driver of the Uber, trying to avoid that initial crash, hit the concrete median. This led to a massive fire with black, billowing smoke and forced the closure of northbound and southbound lanes for several hours.

Molina's family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and other expenses.

Sandra Ospina pictured with her husband Carlos Molina.

Sandra Ospina said her husband was the head of the household, and loving, kind and funny.

"My husband was the one who supported my home. He was our everything," she told WPTV in an interview in early December. "We made this page for him and we want people to give $5, $1. We are not asking for more."

A GoFundMe pagewas set up for Aparicio and Hninyi.

