Coachella, Bonnaroo announce lineups for 2023 music festivals

Festivalgoers are seen at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on...
Festivalgoers are seen at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Music superstars will headline Coachella and Bonnaroo this year.

Coachella announced Tuesday that Bad Bunny would be the headliner for the first night of the music festival, which begins on April 14. The South Korean girl group Blackpink will headline the following Saturday and Frank Ocean will perform on Sunday.

Other acts include Bjork, Gorillaz, Rosalia and Latto. Calvin Harris will also return to the desert this year for the event.

Coachella takes place in Indio, California, on April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Bonnaroo will is slated for June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Headliners include Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters.

Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline the festival in 2021, but it was canceled due to severe flooding. The group will be without its longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly last year.

Other performers include Lil Nas X, Korn and Paramore.

Tickets for both events go on sale this week.

Report a typo

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Former bridge tender reaches plea deal in woman's death
Singer Flo Rida a gestures during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern...
Flo Rida sues Boca Raton-based energy drink maker
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while walking dog
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Amazon is introducing a Ring camera for your car.
Amazon launching Ring car camera for vehicles

Latest News

Flights nationwide affected by technical outage, FAA says
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen in Vero Beach
Council elevates Jesus Merejo as city manager