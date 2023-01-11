Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to show incredible improvement less than 10 days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

The team announced on Wednesday Hamlin was released from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," said Dr. Jamie Nadler.

Hamlin was transferred to the hospital on Monday after undergoing days of treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills safety was initially taken to hospital after he collapsed during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was given CPR on the field and a defibrillator was used to restart his heart.

He spent days on a ventilator to help him breathe. When he woke up, doctors said the first thing he asked was whether the team won the game.

Hamlin and his family have thanked the millions of people who have sent prayers and showed them support. He is selling "Did We Win?" t-shirts with proceeds benefitting medical personnel.

