Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to show incredible improvement less than 10 days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

The team announced on Wednesday Hamlin was released from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," said Dr. Jamie Nadler.

Hamlin was transferred to the hospital on Monday after undergoing days of treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills safety was initially taken to hospital after he collapsed during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was given CPR on the field and a defibrillator was used to restart his heart.

He spent days on a ventilator to help him breathe. When he woke up, doctors said the first thing he asked was whether the team won the game.

Hamlin and his family have thanked the millions of people who have sent prayers and showed them support. He is selling "Did We Win?" t-shirts with proceeds benefitting medical personnel.

Report a typo

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Former bridge tender reaches plea deal in woman's death
Singer Flo Rida a gestures during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern...
Flo Rida sues Boca Raton-based energy drink maker
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while walking dog
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Amazon is introducing a Ring camera for your car.
Amazon launching Ring car camera for vehicles

Latest News

Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
Detectives: Teen suspect shot 17-year-old 5 times in car before dumping body
Free Supercar Week event Sunday along West Palm Beach waterfront
Storage unit damage: who is responsible if insects or rodents attack?