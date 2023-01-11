Delays, cancellations impact PBIA after government system outage

Palm Beach International Airport was among the hundreds of airports across the country impacted by flight delays and cancellations Wednesday after a major government system outage.

There were 12 flights canceled and 67 delays at PBIA as of 2 p.m., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Six of the canceled flights were on Delta while the other six were on American Airlines.

There were a total of 7,974 delays within, into or out of the United States on Wednesday to go with the 1,198 cancellations, FlightAware said.

The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he's directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

Whatever the cause, the outage revealed how dependent the world's largest economy is on air travel, and how dependent air travel is on an antiquated computer system called the Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has moved online.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., tweeted that he wanted a full briefing to Congress to ensure the problem doesn't happen again.

The NOTAM system broke down late Tuesday, leading to more than 1,100 flight cancelations and 7,700 delayed flights by midday Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

I expect @FAANews and @SecretaryPete to immediately provide a FULL briefing to Congress on what happened and how they will ensure it NEVER happens again. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 11, 2023

The chaos is expected to grow as backups compound. More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. Wednesday, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Airports in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta were seeing between 30% and 40% of flights delayed.

"We are going to see the ripple effects from that, this morning’s delays through the system during the day," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in an interview on CNN. "Now we have to understand how this could have happened in the first place. Why the usual redundancies that would stop it from being that disruptive did not stop it from being disruptive this time."

All of this comes on the heels of the holiday meltdown experienced by Southwest Airlines during the last week of the year that left passengers stranded for days.

