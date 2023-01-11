Flights nationwide affected by technical outage, FAA says

Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST
The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said flights across the nation are affected after the agency experienced a technical outage.

The FAA posted on Twitter around 6:30 a.m. that it's "working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now."

The agency added that "operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

NBC News reported Wednesday morning that all flights in the U.S. were grounded due to the outage, citing a "source with knowledge of the situation."

At around 6:30 a.m., there were 760 delays within, into, or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

According to its website, all departing flights from Palm Beach International Airport are on time, however, one Frontier Airlines flight arriving from Philadelphia is delayed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

